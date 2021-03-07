WORD OF THE DAY
Uxorious [uhk-sawr-ee-uh s, -sohr-, uhg-zawr-, -zohr-] (adjective) doting upon, foolishly fond of, or affectionately submissive toward one's wife.
TV TRIVIA
On "Everybody Loves Raymond," who played Ray and Robert's mom?
A. Doris Roberts
B. Doris Mc Dougal
C. Doris Day
D. Doris Crockford
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
4.2: In Ireland, only 4.2% of the population speak Irish daily outside of the education system.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 7, 1876: 29-year-old Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for his revolutionary new invention - the telephone.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Bryan Cranston (65)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Every man has his follies - and often they are the most interesting thing he has got." - Josh Billings
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Doris Roberts
