WORD OF THE DAY

Uxorious [uhk-sawr-ee-uh s, -sohr-, uhg-zawr-, -zohr-] (adjective) doting upon, foolishly fond of, or affectionately submissive toward one's wife.

TV TRIVIA

On "Everybody Loves Raymond," who played Ray and Robert's mom?

A. Doris Roberts

B. Doris Mc Dougal

C. Doris Day

D. Doris Crockford

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

4.2: In Ireland, only 4.2% of the population speak Irish daily outside of the education system.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 7, 1876: 29-year-old Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for his revolutionary new invention - the telephone.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actor Bryan Cranston (65)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Every man has his follies - and often they are the most interesting thing he has got." - Josh Billings

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. Doris Roberts

