WORD OF THE DAY

Tantivy [tan-tiv-ee] (adverb) at full gallop; (adjective) swift; rapid; (noun) a gallop; rush

FILM FACTS

In "Holes," what did Zero call the jar of spiced peaches?

A. Stoosh

B. Sloosh

C. Sploosh

D. Spoosh

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

8: Color blindness affects about 8% of men (1 in 12), but only 1 in 200 women.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 28, 1979: At 4 a.m., the worst accident in the history of the U.S. nuclear power industry begins when a pressure valve in the Unit-2 reactor at Three Mile Island fails to close. Cooling water, contaminated with radiation, drained from the open valve into adjoining buildings, and the core began to dangerously overheat.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Lady Gaga (35)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs." - Charles de Gaulle

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Sploosh

