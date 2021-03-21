Morning Cheerios
Marquisette [mahr-kuh-zet, -kwuh-] (noun) a lightweight open fabric of leno weave in cotton, rayon, silk or nylon.

On "The Lone Ranger," what kind of bullets did the Lone Ranger use?

A. Lead

B. Gold

C. Poisoned

D. Silver

656 million: The top-selling cereal in the U.S. is Honey Nut Cheerios, generating over $656 million for General Mills.

March 21, 1871: Journalist Henry Morton Stanley begins his famous search through Africa for the missing British explorer Dr. David Livingstone.

Pop singer TINI (24)

"Genius is more often found in a cracked pot than in a whole one." - E. B. White

D. Silver

