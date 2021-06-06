WORD OF THE DAY
Katabasis [kuh-tab-uh-sis] (noun) 1. a march from the interior of a country to the coast, as that of the 10,000 Greeks after their defeat and the death of Cyrus the Younger at Cunaxa; 2. a retreat, especially a military retreat.
TV TRIVIA
On "Gunsmoke," what was the name of Matt Dillon's horse?
A. Lefty
B. Rambler
C. Gambler
D. Buck
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
345 million: Business.com is the most expensive domain name of all time at $345 million.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 6, 1944: Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the go-ahead for the largest amphibious military operation in history: Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of northern France, commonly known as D-Day.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Football player DeAndre Hopkins (29)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"When in doubt tell the truth." - Mark Twain
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Buck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.