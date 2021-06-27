WORD OF THE DAY
Ibidem [ih-bee-dem] (adverb) in the same book, chapter, page, etc.
FILM FACTS
In "The Incredibles," why were superheroes outlawed?
A. They were causing damage while trying to help people.
B. They wrongly arrested the city mayor.
C. The superheroes became evil.
D. They opened a hole into the Dungeon Dimensions.
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
300: A baby's body has about 300 bones at birth. These eventually fuse to form the 206 bones that adults have.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 27, 1950: President Harry S. Truman announces that he is ordering U.S. air and naval forces to South Korea to aid the democratic nation in repulsing an invasion by communist North Korea.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Tobey Maguire (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Any kid will run any errand for you, if you ask at bedtime." - Red Skelton
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. They were causing damage while trying to help people.
