WORD OF THE DAY

Abulia [uh-byoo-lee-uh, uh-boo-] (noun) (psychiatry) a symptom of mental disorder involving impairment or loss of volition.

TV TRIVIA

On "Community," what is the mascot of Greendale Community College?

A. Everyman

B. Average Person

C. Regular Joe

D. Human Being

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

250: In their first year, well-fed backyard chickens can lay up to 250 eggs.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 20, 1975: "Jaws," a film directed by Steven Spielberg that made countless viewers afraid to go into the water, opens in theaters.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Nicole Kidman (54)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Prejudice is a great time saver. You can form opinions without having to get the facts." - E. B. White

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Human Being

