WORD OF THE DAY
Tapotement [tuh-poht-ment] (noun) the use of various light, quick chopping, slapping or beating strokes on the body during massage.
FILM FACTS
In "Spaceballs," what happened when Lord Helmet was going to press the cancellation button?
A. There wasn't one
B. It was out of order
C. They couldn't find it
D. It cost five dollars
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
28,000:The various fish groups account for more than half of vertebrate species. There are almost 28,000 known extant species.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 13, 1966: The Supreme Court hands down its decision in Miranda v. Arizona, establishing the principle that all criminal suspects must be advised of their rights before interrogation.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Chris Evans (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A sure cure for seasickness is to sit under a tree." - Spike Milligan
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. It was out of order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.