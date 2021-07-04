Happy Independence Day!
WORD OF THE DAY
Maffick [maf-ik] (verb) (used without object) to celebrate with extravagant public demonstrations.
TV TRIVIA
Which famous singer guest starred in a "Magnum P.I." episode?
A. Frank Sinatra
B. Paula Abdul
C. Harry Belefonte
D. Barry Manilow
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
400 billion: Lego has made 400 billion bricks - about 62 bricks for every person on the planet.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 4, 1776: In Philadelphia, the Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence, which proclaims the independence of the United States of America from Great Britain and its king.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Post Malone (26)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as the dog does." - Christopher Morley
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Frank Sinatra
