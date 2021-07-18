WORD OF THE DAY
Abuna [uh-boo-nuh] (noun) (often lowercase) the title of the chief bishop of the Ethiopian Church.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Waltons," what was the name of the family cow?
A. Reckless
B. Myrtle
C. Rover
D. Chance
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
64: The largest organ pipe is 64 feet. There are two instruments that have a full-length 64-foot stop - the Midmer-Losh organ at the Atlantic City Convention Center and the Pogson organ in the Organ Sydney Town Hall.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 18, 1940: Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who first took office in 1933 as America's 32nd president, is nominated for an unprecedented third term.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Kristen Bell (41)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"For NASA, space is still a high priority." - Dan Quayle
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Chance
