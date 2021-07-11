WORD OF THE DAY
Valuta [vuh-loo-tuh] (noun) (in Europe) the value of a currency expressed in terms of its rate of exchange with another currency.
FILM FACTS
In "Aladdin," Aladdin lives in a city known as what?
A. Cairo
B. Kalabahar
C. Pandajur
D. Agrabah
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
48: 48% of the world's mail volume is handled by the U.S. Postal Service.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 11, 1804: In a duel held in Weehawken, New Jersey, Vice President Aaron Burr fatally shoots his longtime political antagonist Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton, a leading Federalist and the chief architect of America's political economy, died the following day.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Alessia Cara (25)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Cure for an obsession: get another one." - Mason Cooley
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Agrabah
