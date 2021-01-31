WORD OF THE DAY
Demijohn [dem-i-jon] (noun) a large bottle having a short, narrow neck, and usually being encased in wickerwork.
FILM FACTS
In "Freaky Friday" (2003), what song does Jake sing with Anna (in Tess' body)?
A. "Baby One More Time"
B. "Oops!... I Did It Again"
C. "Crazy"
D. "Sometimes"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
40,000: An elephant's trunk contains over 40,000 muscles.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 31, 1950: President Harry S. Truman publicly announces his decision to support the development of the hydrogen bomb, a weapon theorized to be hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Japan during World War II.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Justin Timberlake (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The only thing wrong with immortality is that it tends to go on forever." - Herb Caen
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. "Baby One More Time"
