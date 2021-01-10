WORD OF THE DAY
Unbosom [uhn-boo z-uh m, -boo-zuh m] (verb) to disclose (a confidence, secret, etc.).
TV TRIVIA
On "Family Matters," what was Carl's profession?
A. Fireman
B. Banker
C. Chef
D. Police officer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2.2: The maximum length of Three Mile Island is 2.2 miles.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 10, 1901: A drilling derrick at Spindletop Hill near Beaumont, Texas, produces an enormous gusher of crude oil, coating the landscape for hundreds of feet and signaling the advent of the American oil industry.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Boxer George Foreman (72)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"He is richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature." - Socrates
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Police officer
