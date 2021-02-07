WORD OF THE DAY
Tetrapod [te-truh-pod] (noun) any vertebrate having four limbs or, as in the snake and whale, having had four-limbed ancestors.
TV TRIVIA
On "Sister Sister," what is Tia's mother's name?
A. Lisa
B. Tamera
C. Mary
D. Gwendlyn
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,000: The surface of the Earth at the equator moves at a speed of about 1,000 mph (460 meters per second).
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 7, 1964: Pan Am Yankee Clipper flight 101 from London Heathrow lands at New York's Kennedy Airport and "Beatlemania" arrives. It was the first visit to the United States by the Beatles, a British rock-and-roll quartet that had just scored its first No. 1 U.S. hit six days before with "I Want to Hold Your Hand."
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Chris Rock (56)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Only the mediocre are always at their best." - Jean Giraudoux
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Lisa
