WORD OF THE DAY
Gemmiferous [je-mif-er-uh s] (adjective) bearing buds or gemmae; gemmiparous.
FILM FACTS
In "Peter Pan" (1953), how does Captain Hook know when the crocodile he hates is approaching?
A. It flies
B. It makes a "tick tock" noise
C. It shouts
D. It rams the ship
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
99.4: In Japan, 99.4% of people are cremated when they die, the highest percentage in the world.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 28, 1953: Cambridge University scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announce that they have determined the double-helix structure of DNA, the molecule containing human genes.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Jason Aldean (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The sky lovingly smiles on the earth and her children." - Henry Morton Stanley
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. It makes a "tick tock" noise
