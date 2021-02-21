WORD OF THE DAY
Saltationism [sal-tey-shuh-niz-uh m] (noun) any of several theories holding that the evolution of species proceeds in major steps by the abrupt transformation of an ancestral species into a descendant species of a different type, rather than by the gradual accumulation of small changes.
TV TRIVIA
"On Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which of the following is Buffy good at?
A. Ballet
B. Ice skating
C. Skiing
D. singing
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
38: The surface gravity on Mars is about 38% of the surface gravity on Earth, so if you weigh 100 pounds on Earth, you would weigh only 38 pounds on Mars.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 21, 1965: In New York City, Malcolm X, an African-American nationalist and religious leader, is assassinated by Black Muslims while addressing his Organization of Afro-American Unity at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Elliott Page (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The most important thing about Spaceship Earth - an instruction book didn't come with it." - R. Buckminster Fuller
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Ice skating
