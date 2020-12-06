WORD OF THE DAY
Vaccinia [vak-sin-ee-uh] (noun) a variant of the cowpox virus that became established in vaccines derived from cowpox-inoculated humans.
FILM FACTS
In "Fargo," at which hotel chain does Marge Gunderson stay during the bulk of her investigation?
A. Marriott
B. Radisson
C. Country Inn
D. Motel 6
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
27: In 1953, it took 27 hours to create one Peeps marshmallow chick. The same process takes six minutes today.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 6, 1884: In Washington, D.C., workers place a nine-inch aluminum pyramid atop a tower of white marble, completing the Washington Monument.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Football player Johnny Manziel (28)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Never fight an inanimate object." - P.J. O'Rourke
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Radisson
