WORD OF THE DAY
Quondam [kwon-duh m, -dam] (adjective) former; onetime.
TV TRIVIA
On "King of the Hill," who sprays bugs for a living?
A. Bill
B. Dale
C. Hank
D. Bobby
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
365: There are 365 steps on the front of the U.S. Capitol Building, one for every day of the year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 27, 1932: At the height of the Great Depression, thousands turn out for the opening of Radio City Music Hall, an Art Deco theater in New York City.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Timothée Chalamet (25)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I can live for two months on a good compliment." - Mark Twain
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Dale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.