WORD OF THE DAY
Qualificator [kwol-uh-fi-key-ter] (noun) (in an ecclesiastical court) an officer charged with examining cases and preparing them for trial.
FILM FACTS
Throughout "Dazed and Confused," what is pictured on Slater's shirt?
A. A smiley face
B. A marijuana plant
C. A dog
D. He doesn't wear a shirt
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1 million: The heart pumps about 1 million barrels of blood during an average lifetime.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 20, 1957: On this day in 1957, while spending the Christmas holidays at Graceland, his newly purchased Tennessee mansion, rock-and-roll star Elvis Presley receives his draft notice for the U.S. Army.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Jonah Hill (37)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member." - Groucho Marx
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. A marijuana plant
