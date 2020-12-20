N1912P42001C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Qualificator [kwol-uh-fi-key-ter] (noun) (in an ecclesiastical court) an officer charged with examining cases and preparing them for trial.

FILM FACTS

Throughout "Dazed and Confused," what is pictured on Slater's shirt?

A. A smiley face

B. A marijuana plant

C. A dog

D. He doesn't wear a shirt

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

1 million: The heart pumps about 1 million barrels of blood during an average lifetime.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Dec. 20, 1957: On this day in 1957, while spending the Christmas holidays at Graceland, his newly purchased Tennessee mansion, rock-and-roll star Elvis Presley receives his draft notice for the U.S. Army.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Jonah Hill (37)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member." - Groucho Marx

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. A marijuana plant

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.