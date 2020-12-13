Church
Nainsook [neyn-soo k, nan-] (noun) a fine, soft-finished cotton fabric, usually white, used for lingerie and infants' wear.

TV TRIVIA

On "The King of Queens," What is the name of Doug's cousin?

A. Arthur

B. Spence

C. Danny

D. Deacon

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

39: In 39 of the 50 U.S. states, the travel industry is the largest single employer.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Dec. 13, 2000: Vice President Al Gore reluctantly concedes defeat to Texas Gov. George W. Bush in his bid for the presidency, following weeks of legal battles over the recounting of votes in Florida.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Taylor Swift (31)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Music doesn't lie. If there is something to be changed in this world, then it can only happen through music." - Jimi Hendrix

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Danny

