WORD OF THE DAY
Xylan [zahy-lan] (noun) the pentosan occurring in woody tissue that hydrolyzes to xylose: used as a source of furfural.
FILM FACTS
In "Space Jam," how does Michael Jordan get to Looney Toons land?
A. Daffy grabs him
B. A vacuum cleaner
C. An earthquake occurs and he falls in a hole
D. Through a golf hole
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
30,000: Porcupines have about 30,000 quills.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 25, 1990: The crew of the U.S. space shuttle Discovery places the Hubble Space Telescope, a long-term space-based observatory, into a low orbit around Earth.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Tim Duncan (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Forty for you, sixty for me. And equal partners we will be." - Joan Rivers
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Through a golf hole
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.