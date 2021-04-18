WORD OF THE DAY
Quango [kwang-goh] (noun) (especially in Great Britain) a semi-public advisory and administrative body supported by the government and having most of its members appointed by the government.
TV TRIVIA
In "Pokémon," who is the Pokémon member of Team Rocket and one of only a few Pokémon that can talk?
A. Pikachu
B. Meowth
C. Piplup
D. Chimchar
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1: Blok P was the largest residential building in Nuuk, as well as the largest in all of Greenland. It contained around 320 apartments and it is said that about 1% of the total population of the entire country lived in the building.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 18, 1906: At 5:13 a.m., an earthquake estimated at close to 8.0 on the Richter scale strikes San Francisco, killing an estimated 3,000 people as it topples numerous buildings.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV show host Conan O'Brien (58)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I've sometimes thought of marrying - and then I've thought again." - Noel Coward
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Meowth
