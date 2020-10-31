Happy Halloween!
WORD OF THE DAY
Taradiddleor [tar-uh-did-l] (noun) a small lie; fib.
TV TRIVIA
In Gilligan's Island," what was the name of the ship that they sailed on?
A. H.M.S. Maroon
B. M.S. Mackerel
C. S.S. Minnow
D. R.M.S. Titanic
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
500: One in 500 humans has one blue eye and one brown eye.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 31, 1517: Priest and scholar Martin Luther approaches the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, and nails a piece of paper to it containing the 95 revolutionary opinions that would begin the Protestant Reformation.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Willow Smith (20)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Nature is the art of God." - Dante Alighieri
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. S.S. Minnow
