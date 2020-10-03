WORD OF THE DAY
Lecithal [les-uh-thuh] (adjective) having a yolk, as certain eggs or ova.
TV TRIVIA
In "Breaking Bad," which state does the show take place in?
A. Arizona
B. New Mexico
C. Texas
D. Utah
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
89: After 27 years in the MLB, at age 46, Nolan Ryan's final pitch clocked in at 89 mph.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 3, 1995: Former football star O.J. Simpson is acquitted of the 1994 double murder of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Drummer Tommy Lee (58)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A poem begins as a lump in the throat, a sense of wrong, a homesickness, a lovesickness." - Robert Frost
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. New Mexico
