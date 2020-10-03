fall weekend.tif
WORD OF THE DAY

Lecithal [les-uh-thuh] (adjective) having a yolk, as certain eggs or ova.

TV TRIVIA

In "Breaking Bad," which state does the show take place in?

A. Arizona

B. New Mexico

C. Texas

D. Utah

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

89: After 27 years in the MLB, at age 46, Nolan Ryan's final pitch clocked in at 89 mph.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 3, 1995: Former football star O.J. Simpson is acquitted of the 1994 double murder of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Drummer Tommy Lee (58)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"A poem begins as a lump in the throat, a sense of wrong, a homesickness, a lovesickness." - Robert Frost

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. New Mexico

