WORD OF THE DAY

Abecedarian [y-bee-see-dair-ee-uh n] (noun) a person who is learning the letters of the alphabet.

FILM FACTS

In "The Royal Tenenbaums," who is the narrator of the film?

A. Paul Gevere

B. Owen Wilson

C. Alec Baldwin

D. Gene Hackman

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

500: The average French citizen eats 500 snails per year.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 10, 1845: The United States Naval Academy opens in Annapolis, Maryland, with 50 midshipmen students and seven professors.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 10: TV show host Mario Lopez (47)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style." - Maya Angelou

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Alec Baldwin

