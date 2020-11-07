WORD OF THE DAY
Lagniappeor [lan-yap, lan-yap] (noun) a gratuity or tip.
FILM FACTS
In "Young Frankenstein," what song did the doctor and the monster dance to?
A. "Puttin on the Ritz"
B. "Monster Mash"
C. "Singin' in the Rain"
D. "Ah Sweet Mystery of Life"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
87: If you took a standard slinky and stretched it out it would measure 87 feet.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 7, 1991: Basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson announces his sudden retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers after testing positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Lorde (24)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." - Martin Luther King Jr.
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. "Puttin on the Ritz"
