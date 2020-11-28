WORD OF THE DAY
Cucurbitaceous [kyoo-kur-bi-tey-shuh s] (adjective) belonging to the Cucurbitaceae, the gourd family of plants.
TV TRIVIA
On "Jeopardy!," if you land on a "Daily Double" answer and you decide to bet all of the money you have acquired, this is known as what?
A. "A real Daily Double"
B. "A true Daily Double"
C. "A full Daily Double"
D. "A bad move"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
300: Before he became president, Abraham Lincoln was wrestling champion of his county in Illinois. He fought in nearly 300 matches and lost only one.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 28, 1520: After sailing through the dangerous straits below South America that now bear his name, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan enters the Pacific Ocean with three ships, becoming the first European explorer to reach the Pacific from the Atlantic.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Trey Songz (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The corruption of the best things gives rise to the worst." - David Hume
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. "A true Daily Double"
