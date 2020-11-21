WORD OF THE DAY
Taphonomy [tuh-fon-uh-mee] (noun) the circumstances and processes of fossilization.
FILM FACTS
In "WALL-E," when we meet WALL-E, he is cleaning up the masses of garbage left behind on Earth. Who or what is his one companion?
A. A another cleaning robot
B. A cockroach
C. An old human janitor
D. A mouse
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
25: Apples are 25% air.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 21, 1877: Thomas Edison announces his invention of the phonograph, a way to record and play back sound.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Media personality/former football player Michael Strahan (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"All the people like us are we, and everyone else is They." - Rudyard Kipling
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. A cockroach
