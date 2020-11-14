WORD OF THE DAY
Calescent [kuh-les-uh nt] (adjective) growing warm; increasing in heat.
TV TRIVIA
In "Rocky and Bullwinkle," what was Bullwinkle's alma mater?
A. Wossamotta U.
B. West Point
C. Mooseylvania State
D. Antler College of Massage Therapy
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Sales of Rolaids, Alka-Seltzer and Tums jump 20% in December.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 14, 1851: Herman Melville publishes"Moby-Dick," now considered a great classic of American literature.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Drummer Travis Barker (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The man who interprets Nature is always held in great honor." - Zora Neale Hurston
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Wossamotta U.
