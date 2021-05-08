WORD OF THE DAY
Jacobin [jak-uh-bin] (noun) 1. (in the French Revolution) a member of a radical society or club of revolutionaries that promoted the Reign of Terror and other extreme measures, active chiefly from 1789 to 1794: so called from the Dominican convent in Paris, where they originally met; 2. an extreme radical, especially in politics; 3. a Dominican friar; 4. (lowercase) one of a fancy breed of domestic pigeons having neck feathers that hang over the head like a hood.
FILM FACTS
In "The Mummy," Lord Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), the ancient Egyptian priest resurrected as The Mummy, is named after an actual historical figure of ancient Egypt. What was the real imhotep's occupation?
A. Architect
B. Embalmer
C. Scribe
D. Priest
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
5,000: Box jellyfish grow up to 15 tentacles that can reach 10 feet in length. Each tentacle has about 5,000 stinging cells.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 8, 1945: Both Great Britain and the United States celebrate Victory in Europe Day. Cities in both nations, as well as formerly occupied cities in Western Europe, put out flags and banners, rejoicing in the defeat of the Nazi war machine.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Enrique Iglesias (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"In the world of words, the imagination is one of the forces of nature." - Wallace Stevens
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Architect
