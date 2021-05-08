1397px-Victory_in_Europe_(VE)_Day_in_Baltimore_(24822655412).jpeg

On May 8, 1945, both Great Britain and the United States celebrate Victory in Europe Day. Cities in both nations, as well as formerly occupied cities in Western Europe, put out flags and banners, rejoicing in the defeat of the Nazi war machine.

Photo information: Image of Victory in Europe (VE) Day in downtown Baltimore in front of the Julius Gutman Company department store at Park Ave. and Lexington St., May 7, 1945. Scanned from the Preservation Maryland physical photograph collection.

 Preservation Maryland, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

WORD OF THE DAY

Jacobin [jak-uh-bin] (noun) 1. (in the French Revolution) a member of a radical society or club of revolutionaries that promoted the Reign of Terror and other extreme measures, active chiefly from 1789 to 1794: so called from the Dominican convent in Paris, where they originally met; 2. an extreme radical, especially in politics; 3. a Dominican friar; 4. (lowercase) one of a fancy breed of domestic pigeons having neck feathers that hang over the head like a hood.

FILM FACTS

In "The Mummy," Lord Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), the ancient Egyptian priest resurrected as The Mummy, is named after an actual historical figure of ancient Egypt. What was the real imhotep's occupation?

A. Architect

B. Embalmer

C. Scribe

D. Priest

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

5,000: Box jellyfish grow up to 15 tentacles that can reach 10 feet in length. Each tentacle has about 5,000 stinging cells.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 8, 1945: Both Great Britain and the United States celebrate Victory in Europe Day. Cities in both nations, as well as formerly occupied cities in Western Europe, put out flags and banners, rejoicing in the defeat of the Nazi war machine.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Enrique Iglesias (46)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"In the world of words, the imagination is one of the forces of nature." - Wallace Stevens

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. Architect

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.