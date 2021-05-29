WORD OF THE DAY
Echinate (or ech·i·nat·ed) [ih-kahy-neyt, -nit, ek-uh-neyt, -nit or ek-uh-ney-tid] (adjective) bristly; prickly.
FILM FACTS
In "The Road to El Dorado," what do Tulio and Miguel use as a ball in their game?
A. A rock
B. A piece of gold
C. Tzekel-Kan
D. The armadillo
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,000: For typical air at room conditions, the average molecule is moving at about 1,000 miles per hour.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 29, 1953: Edmund Hillary, of New Zealand, and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, become the first explorers to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Carmelo Anthony (37)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Shadow owes its birth to light." - John Gay
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. The armadillo
