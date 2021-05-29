N1111P34008C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Echinate (or ech·i·nat·ed) [ih-kahy-neyt, -nit, ek-uh-neyt, -nit or ek-uh-ney-tid] (adjective) bristly; prickly.

FILM FACTS

In "The Road to El Dorado," what do Tulio and Miguel use as a ball in their game?

A. A rock

B. A piece of gold

C. Tzekel-Kan

D. The armadillo

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

1,000: For typical air at room conditions, the average molecule is moving at about 1,000 miles per hour.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 29, 1953: Edmund Hillary, of New Zealand, and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, become the first explorers to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player Carmelo Anthony (37)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Shadow owes its birth to light." - John Gay

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. The armadillo

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.