WORD OF THE DAY
Odeum [oh-dee-uh m] (noun) 1. a hall, theater, or other structure for musical or dramatic performances; 2. (in ancient Greece and Rome) a roofed building for musical performances.
FILM FACTS
In "The Little Mermaid," what did Ursula want from Ariel in return for making her a human?
A. Triton
B. Her voice
C. Eric
D. Money
NUMBER TO KNOW
4.5: A gallon of seawater (8 pounds) will yield about 4.5 ounces of salt.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 15, 1937: Madeleine Albright, America's first female secretary of state, is born Maria Jana Korbelova in Prague, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic).
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Tennis player Andy Murray (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Life is a great sunrise. I do not see why death should not be an even greater one." - Vladimir Nabokov
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Her voice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.