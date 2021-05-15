Graduation caps
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Odeum [oh-dee-uh m] (noun) 1. a hall, theater, or other structure for musical or dramatic performances; 2. (in ancient Greece and Rome) a roofed building for musical performances.

FILM FACTS

In "The Little Mermaid," what did Ursula want from Ariel in return for making her a human?

A. Triton

B. Her voice

C. Eric

D. Money

NUMBER TO KNOW

4.5: A gallon of seawater (8 pounds) will yield about 4.5 ounces of salt.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 15, 1937: Madeleine Albright, America's first female secretary of state, is born Maria Jana Korbelova in Prague, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic).

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Tennis player Andy Murray (34)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Life is a great sunrise. I do not see why death should not be an even greater one." - Vladimir Nabokov

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Her voice

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.