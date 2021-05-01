WORD OF THE DAY
Carpology [kahr-pol-uh-jee] (noun) the branch of botany dealing with fruits and seeds.
TV TRIVIA
On "True Detective," which supernatural royal is mentioned throughout season 1?
A. The Red Queen
B. The Purple Prince
C. The Blue Marquis
D. The Yellow King
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
70: Coenobita brevimanus, a species of hermit crab, can live 12–70 years and can approach the size of a coconut.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 1, 1931: President Herbert Hoover officially dedicates New York City's Empire State Building, pressing a button from the White House that turns on the building's lights.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Tim McGraw (54)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A work of art is a world in itself reflecting senses and emotions of the artist's world." - Hans Hofmann
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. The Yellow King
