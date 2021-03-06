WORD OF THE DAY
Vermiculture [vur-mi-kuhl-cher] (noun) the raising and production of earthworms and their by-products.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Flintstones," what animal does the Rubbles' pet dinosaur resemble?
A. Dog
B. Rabbit
C. Kangaroo
D. Turtle
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
68: As of 2018, there were 68 whiskey distilleries in Kentucky, this is up 250% in the past 10 years.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 6, 1836: After 13 days of intermittent fighting, the Battle of the Alamo comes to an end, capping off a pivotal moment in the Texas Revolution. Mexican forces were victorious in recapturing the fort, and nearly all of the roughly 200 Texan defenders died.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player/TV personality Shaquille O'Neal (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The Lord grant we may all be tillers of the soil." - Nikolai Gogol
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Kangaroo
