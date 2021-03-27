WORD OF THE DAY
Ultradian [uhl-trey-dee-uh n] (adjective) of or relating to a biorhythm having a period of less than 24 hours.
FILM FACTS
In "Jerry Maguire," what NFL football team did Rod play for?
A. Pittsburgh
B. Chicago
C. Atlanta
D. Arizona
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
13 billion: Americans use around 13 billion pounds of paper towels each year. Equivalent to 80 rolls per person per year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 27, 1959: Soviet First Secretary Nikita Khrushchev replaces Nicolay Bulganin as Soviet premier, becoming the first leader since Joseph Stalin to simultaneously hold the USSR's two top offices.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Mariah Carey (51)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The flower is the poetry of reproduction. It is an example of the eternal seductiveness of life." - Jean Giraudoux
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Arizona
