WORD OF THE DAY
Kwashiorkor [kwah-shee-awr-kawr, -ker] (noun) a malnutrition disease, chiefly of children, caused by severe protein and vitamin deficiency and characterized by retarded growth, changes in pigmentation, potbelly, and anemia.
TV TRIVIA
On "Scrubs," who is Baxter?
A. Carla's brother
B. Dr. Kelso's dog
C. Elliot's fish
D. Turk's dad
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
3.1 million: Manhattan has a population of about 3.1 million during the work day, compared to a residential population of 1.6 million people at night.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 20, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson notifies Alabama's Gov. George Wallace that he will use federal authority to call up the Alabama National Guard in order to supervise a planned civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Director Spike Lee (64)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A man paints with his brains and not with his hands." - Michelangelo
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Dr. Kelso's dog
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.