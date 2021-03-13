WORD OF THE DAY
Dentelle [den-tel, dahn-] (noun) a lacelike, tooled pattern used in decorating book covers.
FILM FACTS
In "Mamma Mia!," how do the three possible fathers get to the island?
A. By helicopter
B. On the ferry
C. On Bill's sailboat
D. By seaplane
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
70: One bar of dark chocolate contains 70 mg of caffeine.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 13, 1942: The Quartermaster Corps of the United States Army begins training dogs for the newly established War Dog Program, or "K-9 Corps."
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Common (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The sun, moon and stars are there to guide us." - Dennis Banks
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. On Bill's sailboat
