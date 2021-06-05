WORD OF THE DAY
Halyardor [hal-yerd] (noun) any of various lines or tackles for hoisting a spar, sail, flag, etc., into position for use.
TV TRIVIA
On "Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.," what is the name of Gomer's Girlfriend?
A. Gena
B. Luanne
C. Lucy
D. Thelma Lou
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
500,000: Over 500,000 monarchs butterflies migrate from southern Canada and the United States to Mexico every year from September to October.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 5, 1933: The United States went off the gold standard, a monetary system in which currency is backed by gold, when Congress enacted a joint resolution nullifying the right of creditors to demand payment in gold.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Mark Wahlberg (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Spring beckons! All things to the call respond; the trees are leaving and cashiers abscond." - Ambrose Bierce
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Luanne
