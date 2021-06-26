Offers go here

featured

Good morning! It's Saturday, June 26, 2021.

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Morning camping
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Fainéant [fey-nee-uh nt] 1. (adjective) idle; indolent; 2. (noun) an idler.

FILM FACTS

In "Hot Fuzz," Timothy Dalton plays Simon Skinner, a local business man. What kind of business does he run?

A. A supermarket

B. A florist

C. A dating agency

D. A bank

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

20: Box jellyfish can move more rapidly than other jellyfish; speeds of up to 20 feet per minute have been recorded.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 26, 1948: U.S. and British pilots begin delivering food and supplies by airplane to Berlin after the city is isolated by a Soviet Union blockade.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Ariana Grande (28)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Poetry is the synthesis of hyacinths and biscuits." - Carl Sandburg

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. A supermarket

