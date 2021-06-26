Good morning! It's Saturday, June 26, 2021.

WORD OF THE DAY
Fainéant [fey-nee-uh nt] 1. (adjective) idle; indolent; 2. (noun) an idler.
FILM FACTS
In "Hot Fuzz," Timothy Dalton plays Simon Skinner, a local business man. What kind of business does he run?
A. A supermarket
B. A florist
C. A dating agency
D. A bank
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Box jellyfish can move more rapidly than other jellyfish; speeds of up to 20 feet per minute have been recorded.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 26, 1948: U.S. and British pilots begin delivering food and supplies by airplane to Berlin after the city is isolated by a Soviet Union blockade.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Ariana Grande (28)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Poetry is the synthesis of hyacinths and biscuits." - Carl Sandburg
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. A supermarket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.