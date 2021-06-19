morning_newspaper.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Baculine [bak-yuh-lin, -lahyn] (adjective) pertaining to the rod or its use in punishing.

TV TRIVIA

In both BBC's "Sherlock" and the stories, what instrument does Sherlock play?

A. Piano

B. Mandolin

C. Flute

D. Violin

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

58: A blue whale's heart can pump about 58 gallons of blood through its body with each heartbeat.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 19, 1953: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviets, are executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player Dirk Nowitzki (43)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Never does nature say one thing and wisdom another." - Juvenal

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Violin

