WORD OF THE DAY
Uakari [wah-kahr-ee] (noun) any of several medium-sized, tree-dwelling Amazon basin monkeys of the genus Cacajao, the only New World monkeys having a short tail: all are now rare.
FILM FACTS
In the 1963 animated film "The Sword in the Stone" what name was used for young Arthur?
A. Blister
B. Lump
C. Boil
D. Wart
NUMBER TO KNOW
7,380,765: The biggest river by discharge volume is the Amazon at an 7,380,765 cubic feet per second.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 12, 1987: In one of his most famous Cold War speeches, President Ronald Reagan challenges Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down" the Berlin Wall, a symbol of the repressive Communist era in a divided Germany.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Dave Franco (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"One could not pluck a flower without troubling a star." - Loren Eiseley
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Wart
