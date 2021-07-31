N2105P60017C.TIF
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the final "Good Morning!" post that has appeared daily in your email newsletter and on the site. The vendor that provides this content has discontinued the service.

WORD OF THE DAY

Nervure [nur-vyoo r] (noun) (botany, zoology) a vein, as of a leaf or the wing of an insect.

TV TRIVIA

On "Frasier," who was the resident sports jock on KACL, who was sacked from the station during the season finale of season 6, "Shutout In Seattle"?

A. Sam Malone

B. Mark Tyson

C. Chris Moyles

D. Bob Briscoe

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

18: There are 18 fictional characters on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, including Mickey Mouse and Kermit the Frog.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 31, 1975: James Riddle Hoffa, one of the most influential American labor leaders of the 20th century, is officially reported missing after he failed to return home the previous night. Though he is popularly believed to have been the victim of a Mafia hit, conclusive evidence was never found and Hoffa's fate remains a mystery.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert (27)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Nature is something outside our body, but the mind is within us." - Bhumibol Adulyadej

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Bob Briscoe

