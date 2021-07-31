...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the final "Good Morning!" post that has appeared daily in your email newsletter and on the site. The vendor that provides this content has discontinued the service.
WORD OF THE DAY
Nervure [nur-vyoo r] (noun) (botany, zoology) a vein, as of a leaf or the wing of an insect.
TV TRIVIA
On "Frasier," who was the resident sports jock on KACL, who was sacked from the station during the season finale of season 6, "Shutout In Seattle"?
A. Sam Malone
B. Mark Tyson
C. Chris Moyles
D. Bob Briscoe
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
18: There are 18 fictional characters on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, including Mickey Mouse and Kermit the Frog.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 31, 1975: James Riddle Hoffa, one of the most influential American labor leaders of the 20th century, is officially reported missing after he failed to return home the previous night. Though he is popularly believed to have been the victim of a Mafia hit, conclusive evidence was never found and Hoffa's fate remains a mystery.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert (27)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Nature is something outside our body, but the mind is within us." - Bhumibol Adulyadej
