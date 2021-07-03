WORD OF THE DAY
Nankeen [nan-keen] (noun) 1. a firm, durable, yellow or buff fabric, formerly made from a natural-colored Chinese cotton; 2. a twilled material made from other cotton and dyed in imitation of this fabric; 3. nankeens, garments made of this material; 4. a yellow or buff color; 5. Also called Nankeen porcelain, Nanking china, Nanking ware. a type of Chinese porcelain having blue ornament on a white ground.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Lou Grant is famous for telling Mary, "I HATE spunk!" but what else about Mary did he say he did not like?
A. The way she dressed
B. The fact that she wasn't married
C. Her friendship with Rhoda
D. Her parties
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
204,900,000: A total of 204,900,000 cubic meters of material was excavated during the building of the Panama Canal.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 3, 1863: On the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate General Robert E. Lee's last attempt at breaking the Union line ends in failure, bringing the most decisive battle of the American Civil War to an end.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Tom Cruise (59)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew." - Marshall McLuhan
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Her parties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.