WORD OF THE DAY
Yerk [yurk] (verb) 1. (used with object) to strike or whip; 2. to stir up; arouse; excite; 3. (used without object) to kick; 4. to rise suddenly; (noun) 5. a kick or jerk; 6. a thud or blow, as from a stick.
TV TRIVIA
On "How I Met Your Mother," what was Robin's stage name when she was a Canadian teen pop star?
A. Robin Sunshine
B. Robin Glitter
C. Robin Sparkles
D. Robin Star
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
5,000: Saffron prices at wholesale and retail rates range from $500 to $5,000 per pound.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 17, 1955: Disneyland, Walt Disney's metropolis of nostalgia, fantasy and futurism, opens.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Kali Uchis (27)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Nature, like man, sometimes weeps from gladness." - Benjamin Disraeli
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Robin Sparkles
