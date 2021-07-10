WORD OF THE DAY
Sacchariferous [sak-uh-rif-er-uh s] (adjective) (chemistry) containing or yielding sugar.
FILM FACTS
In "A Bug's Life," while trying to figure out how to protect the ants on Ant Island, Flik learned that Hopper was afraid of what animal?
A. Praying mantis
B. Skunk
C. Squirrel
D. Bird
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,410.8: The Dead Sea is 1,410.8 below sea level.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 10, 1925: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called Scopes Monkey Trial begins with John Thomas Scopes, a young high school science teacher, accused of teaching evolution in violation of a Tennessee state law.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Sofía Vergara (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Fishes live in the sea, as men do a-land; the great ones eat up the little ones." - William Shakespeare
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Bird
