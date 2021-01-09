weekend breakfast.jpg
WORD OF THE DAY

Quinella [kee-nel-uh, kwi-] (noun) a type of bet, especially on horse races, in which the bettor, in order to win, must select the first- and second-place finishers without specifying their order of finishing.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Red Green Show," what is the name of Red Green's lodge?

A. Red's River Lodge

B. The Outhouse

C. Green's Gables

D. The Possum Lodge

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

1,025: Justin Timberlake's half-eaten french toast sold for $1,025 on eBay in 2000.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Jan. 9, 2001: Apple launches iTunes, a media player that revolutionized the way people consume digital media.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rock singer Dave Matthews (54)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"True art is characterized by an irresistible urge in the creative artist." - Albert Einstein

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. The Possum Lodge

