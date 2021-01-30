WORD OF THE DAY
Bahuvrihi [bah-hoo-vree-hee] (noun) a compound noun or adjective consisting of two constituents, the first of which is adjectival and describes the person or object denoted by the second, which is nominal: the compound as a whole denotes or describes a person or object having what is denoted by the second element, as bonehead, heavy-handed, redcoat.
FILM FACTS
In "Empire of the Sun," during the invasion of Shanghai, in the crowd scene, what does Jamie drop?
A. His toy Japanese airplane
B. His toy Chinese airplane
C. His toy British airplane
D. His toy American airplane
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
40: The largest of all bluefin species is the Atlantic bluefin tuna, which can live over 40 years, weigh over 600 kg, and grow to over 3 meters.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 30, 1948: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement, is assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Christian Bale (47)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Truth makes on the ocean of nature no one track of light; every eye, looking on, finds its own." - Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. His toy Japanese airplane
