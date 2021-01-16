Monday is the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.
Electuary [ih-lek-choo-er-ee] (noun) a pasty mass composed of a medicine, usually in powder form, mixed in a palatable medium, as syrup, honey or other sweet substance: used especially for animals and administered by application to the teeth, tongue or gums.
In "This Is Spinal Tap," when Nigel and David first started playing together, they called themselves The Originals, but there was already another band with that name. What did they change it to?
(Answer at bottom of column)
250: Adwaita the turtle was born before Mozart, before the French Revolution, and his death in 2006 was announced by CNN. His estimated age was just over 250 years.
Jan. 16, 1919: The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, prohibiting the "manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors for beverage purposes," is ratified by Congress on this day in 1919.
Lin-Manuel Miranda (41)
"I think it is in collaboration that the nature of art is revealed." - Steve Lacy
B. The New Originals
