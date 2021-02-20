morning news.jpg
Oviparous [oh-vip-er-uh s] (adjective) producing eggs that mature and hatch after being expelled from the body, as birds, most reptiles and fishes, and the monotremes.

TV TRIVIA

On "Animaniacs," the Warners live where on the WB studio lot?

A. In Studio A

B. On a soundstage

C. In a water tower

D. In the guardbox

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

30 trillion: Adult humans have about 20-30 trillion red blood cells at any given time, constituting about 70% of all cells by number.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 20, 1885: In a highly controversial vote, the Irish government defies the powerful Catholic Church and approves the sale of contraceptives.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Rihanna (33)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Common sense is the collection of prejudices acquired by age eighteen." - Albert Einstein

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. In a water tower

