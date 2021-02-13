WORD OF THE DAY
Kilderkin [kil-der-kin] (noun) a unit of capacity, usually equal to half a barrel or two firkins; an English unit of capacity, equal to 18 imperial gallons (82 liters).
FILM FACTS
In Disney's "The Rescuers," how do Bernard and Bianca find out about Penny?
A. Evinrude tells them
B. A telegram
C. Spelled out in fireworks
D. Message in a bottle
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,606: In 2019, Alaska residents received oil dividend checks of $1,606.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 13, 1633: Italian philosopher, astronomer and mathematician Galileo Galilei arrives in Rome to face charges of heresy for advocating Copernican theory, which holds that the Earth revolves around the sun.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Peter Gabriel (71)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Art is Art. Everything else is everything else." - Ad Reinhardt
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Message in a bottle
