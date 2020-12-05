WORD OF THE DAY
Wapentake [wop-uh n-teyk] (noun) a subdivision of a shire or county corresponding to a hundred.
FILM FACTS
The film "I, Robot" is loosely based on a series of short stories by which science fiction author?
A. Ray Bradbury
B. H. G. Wells
C. Jules Verne
D. Isaac Asimov
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
150: A 150-year-old tree at the Ashikaga Flower Park is believed to be the oldest living wisteria in Japan.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 5, 1933: The 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified, repealing the 18th Amendment and bringing an end to the era of national prohibition of alcohol in America.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Frankie Muniz (35)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A loving heart is the truest wisdom." - Charles Dickens
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Isaac Asimov
